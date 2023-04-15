The dust may still be settling on a disappointing season, but Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said the club were moving swiftly to ensure their A-League Women's side would be competitive next campaign.
In what is destined to be the biggest year ever for Australian football, with the FIFA Women's World Cup heading to our shores in July and August, Mattiske wants the Jets to be front and centre as the national league takes a giant step forward.
The ALW expands to 12 teams with the addition of Central Coast Mariners and will be played across a full 22-round, home-and-away format for the first time.
The league comprised just 12 rounds two seasons ago.
The Jets have only twice made finals since its inception in 2008 - they finished in the top four in the inaugural season and again in 2017-18 - but have never featured in a women's grand final.
"As we look to next season, we do want to improve," Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald.
"Newcastle has always been a stronghold for women's football. We know there's some great talent coming through in the younger ranks here in this market and we know there's a real appetite for women's football, whether it's for the Jets or Matildas' games locally.
"It's definitely a firm part of our club. It has been for a long time and it will continue to be and we want to be competitive. We want to be playing finals football and we're taking steps to make sure that's the case for next season."
The Jets took the first step towards ensuring success in 2023-24 with the appointment of A-League championship-winning coach Gary van Egmond last month after he took over from Ash Wilson on an interim basis mid-season.
Newcastle have struggled for consistency since their last finals appearance.
This season they finished in 10th position with 14 points, just one point above last-placed Wellington (13 points), after four wins, two draws and 12 losses.
The Jets scored 22 goals for the league's seventh best attacking record but had by far the worst defensive statistic of leaking 53 goals, 22 more than any other side.
Defence is sure to be a focus as van Egmond begins assembling his squad. He has already indicated the desire to bring a number of high-profile players to Newcastle.
They could include his daughter and long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond, who plays for San Diego in the United States national league.
The Jets featured four Americans this campaign and Mattiske said the club would continue looking to the US to complement home-grown talent.
"The key step is putting Gary in place and having that certainty around a coach," Mattiske said.
"There was a motivation to do that during the season rather than wait until the end of the season and do it in the off-season.
"We're aware that with the introduction of the Mariners into the women's competition and the extension of the competition that it's important to get that planning done early. That's all underway already.
"I know when Gary puts his head on his pillow at night, he's thinking about what that squad looks like and the resources he needs, and that's definitely all starting to come together.
"A long way to go yet, but there is a big focus on building a very competitive team."
The expanded competition means the ALW will become a 35-week commitment, including finals, from next season, and multi-year deals are likely to become more common.
Meanwhile, the ALW finals series begins on Saturday with Melbourne City playing Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park and premiers Sydney hosting Western United on Sunday.
