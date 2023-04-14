Weston coach Kew Jaliens expects to have a full and refreshed complement of players available for the Bears' top-of-the-table showdown with Charlestown in round seven of NPLM Northern NSW at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday (2.30pm).
The Bears have made a solid start to 2023 with wins over both of last year's grand finalists, Lambton (3-0) and Maitland (1-0), in an unbeaten four-match stretch since losing their season-opener to Broadmeadow (2-0).
They did not get the chance to continue gathering momentum when their round-six clash with Valentine scheduled for last weekend was washed out.
"I prefer to have a game because it's better to keep going but on the other hand it's also good to have a break, especially mental wise," Jaliens said. "So we'll have a fresh team. Everyone is available."
Charlestown have made a perfect start to 2023, winning in all six outings to be leading the points race with 18 points.
Weston, Lambton, Olympic and Magic all have 10 points to be in a four-way battle for second place.
"Our progress is more a week by week thing at the moment, so we need to make sure we don't get carried away by where we are on the ladder," Jaliens said.
"It will just be a game plan based on what we've seen from them in the previous games."
Azzurri coach James Pascoe could be forced to field a makeshift back-line with Callum Bower unavailable and fellow defenders Taylor Regan (ankle) and Jett White (hamstring) carrying injuries.
Winger Dean Pettit is also in doubt due to illness.
"It's all hit in the one area - all defenders - it's not ideal preparation but it's been pretty much the same all year for us so you just roll with it," Pascoe said.
Azzurri are coming off a 1-0 win against Cooks Hill (5) that was secured in the 85th minute and Pascoe expected another tough tussle with the in-form Bears.
"They're a good side, a possession-based side who like to starve the opposition of possession and do it well," Pascoe said.
"They've had good results against Edgeworth, Jaffas and Maitland, so they're the real deal for sure."
On Saturday, Adamstown are at home to Lambton and Lake Macquarie host Maitland (2.30pm). Edgeworth and Cooks Hill play on Sunday (2.30pm). Both Friday night fixtures - Valentine against Olympic and Magic verse New Lambton - were washed out.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
