Wests coach Rick Stone seeking a more polished display as Rosellas take on Cessnock at Harker Oval on Old Boys' Day

By Max McKinney
April 15 2023 - 7:00am
Wests captain Ben Stone. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wests captain Ben Stone. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WESTS coach Rick Stone can't fault his side's effort in their opening two games but hopes a bit of polish can help them stick it to front-runners Cessnock on Saturday.

