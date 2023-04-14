WESTS coach Rick Stone can't fault his side's effort in their opening two games but hopes a bit of polish can help them stick it to front-runners Cessnock on Saturday.
After a win, a bye and a loss during Newcastle Rugby League's first three rounds, the fifth-placed Rosellas host equal leaders the Goannas from 3pm at Harker Oval.
With limited off-season recruitment, it's been a reasonable start for Wests, who beat newcomers Northern Hawks (8-0) in round one and lost to Wyong (20-10) last week.
But back at home, and playing on Old Boys' Day with the club celebrating its 2013 premiership triumph, the Rosellas have a chance to really kick-start their season with a win over Cessnock, who along with Wyong and Maitland, remain unbeaten.
"We obviously haven't played our best yet ... effort has been good, we need to just tidy up on our fluency and execution," Stone said.
"Both games have been pretty tight with not a lot in them. We obviously face a fairly formidable opponent this week in Cessnock, they've got a good crew, some real strike and a really psychical pack as well."
Wests will be without Cory Denniss (work) again but have a few players back from the Knights' under-21 squad, including Hunta Saunders and Blake Martin. Brock Gardner (hamstring) was also close to being fit.
Stone is eyeing a few extra additions to his side in coming weeks when the Knights' under-19s side conclude their SG Ball campaign.
"We've got a bit of experience in our pack, we've got plenty of older boys and we've got a few fairly established blokes in the outside backs as well," he said.
"We're just trying to get a good blend there and form a bit of combination.
"There's a fair group that have been together for a couple of years now, we're just looking to add a bit of strike to complement what we've got."
Cessnock named an unchanged line-up from last week's 42-16 win over Kurri at home. The Goannas are averaging more than 42 points per game after other high-scoring wins over South Newcastle (52-12) and the Northern Hawks (34-22).
"[Luke] Huth is a real strike in the middle, Brayden Musgrove adds zip and they've got a set of halves who control the game," Stone said.
In other fixtures today, Lakes play their first game at home against the Hawks, Macquarie host Kurri Kurri and Central travel to Wyong.
On Sunday, Souths are away to The Entrance.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
