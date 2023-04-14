Newcastle City men's skipper Mitch Crawford reckons there has been a "buzz" building for weeks.
Women's full-forward Sam Thompson puts it simply: "There's something different about playing on your own home ground."
City, after nearly three years away from No.1 Sportsground, finally return to their spiritual home on Saturday. They haven't played at the venue, in any grade, since the 2020 regular season.
The council-run ground has undergone an $8 million revamp, including lengthening the field size.
Cricket used the venue over summer, but today will be the first time Australian rules is played at the ground.
"Being a bit nomadic has been a bit chaotic in recent years," Crawford, who is also on City's committee, said.
"Every week it was a scramble to find out where we were going to play and the logistics of being able to host other teams there."
Crawford added: "It was a little weird, [at times] we were on the back fields at Warners Bay and there was definitely no home-ground advantage. It's good being back, especially this year because we're celebrating the 140th year of Newcastle City.
"The facilities look great, there's a real buzz and everyone's really excited."
The first Black Diamond Cup fixtures back at the venue don't get much bigger. City host Killarney Vale in both competitions. For the men, it's an early encounter with the defending premiers, while the women's game is a replay of last year's grand final, which City won.
"It's a pretty different field to what it was," City's men's coach Mitch Knight said.
"Before, there were only 45-metre arches and they came right up to the centre-square. There will be true fifties now and a full-length field. The wings were always pretty wide, you could always find room there, but it will definitely be more open, free-flowing football."
The women play at 3pm before the men at 5pm. In other men's games, Cardiff travel to Maitland, Warners Bay host Terrigal Avoca and newcomers Bateau Bay and Nelson Bay meet on the Central Coast. After a bye in the women's competition in round one, Lake Macquarie host Singleton at Teralba. Warners Bay play Terrigal.
MORE IN SPORT
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.