When I walked into work on Thursday morning the last thing I thought I'd be doing was getting to throw an axe for fun.
Yes, you read that right.
Ahead of Newcastle's newest "axe-perience" I was invited along to the soft launch of Maniax.
It's a custom-built licensed venue that allows you to throw axes and drink alcohol.
Now, to some that might sound like a recipe for disaster and the fact I needed to sign a waiver that read bold words like 'my death' or 'physical or mental injury' had my heart beating out of my chest.
But as I walked through the doors on King Street, I was immersed into a world of fun and ready to let my hair down.
The atmosphere was giving Game of Thrones vibes with a warrior throne, horns, shields, axes, helmets and fur-hides setting the scene.
All I could think was 'wow this is pretty cool'.
The spread of select salami, cheese and crackers paired with a viking inspired cocktail from the bar and later a slice of pizza, was to die for - just kidding though, no axes were thrown at me.
I watched as "axe-pert" coaches threw these shiny, sharp-edged axes on wooden targets in the six quick chuck lanes, while mentally preparing myself to give it a go.
We had a safety speech and one coach gave us a rundown of the anatomy of an axe in his simplest words.
"We have a handle and a DO NOT handle."
I admired his satirical take on a dangerous garden tool.
And then it was my time to shine.
My first ever Maniax experience was - insane...ly FUN!
You can choose a small or large axe to throw so I went with what seemed the safer option.
I had my turn in a group lane which has two targets and you can throw with friends.
The adrenaline was pumping through me. I gripped the handle, placing the axe behind my head and took a step forward and launched.
I hit it! .
I couldn't wipe the smile off my face.
Sure I had a few terrible shots but in the end, I got the swing of it.
What an odd activity, bringing me so much joy?
Once I felt like the queen of axe throwing I challenged Newcastle Knight's player Tyson Gamble to a duel.
He's Maniax Axe Throwing Newcastle's official ambassador and let's just say, I put him to the test but in the end, he got me.
Overall it was a crazy, unique and iconic experience I won't ever forget and I'll definitely be back.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
