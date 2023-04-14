TONY Munro doesn't want to change the blueprint which saw Merewether claim last year's Hunter Rugby Union minor-major premiership, the new Greens coach just wants to add a bit of attacking flair.
Munro, back at Townson Oval after a length hiatus, replaces Jamie Lind as mentor this season and says he marvelled at Merewether's resilience during September's decider.
However, with a half-a-dozen departures and a few new faces, Munro feels like the Greens can afford to be more "expansive" with ball in hand in 2023 without shifting any focus away from defence.
"We're probably going to play more of an expansive game this year than they did last year," Munro said.
"One thing Jamie [Lind] did for the club was just brought a real hardness, which was always a characteristic of his game.
"And last year I think the competition and grand final was really won on defence, the defensive effort.
"At one stage [during the decider] they had 15 phases on their line and just held Hamilton out, that really broke the back and by the end of the game they just got over the top of them.
"We've still worked on that, kept that part of the game intact, but we've got a few more attacking options now so we can play a bit more expansive and move the ball a bit more."
Captain and fullback Sam Rouse remains at fullback for Merewether while Eli McCulloch and Sam Bright were again named as the halves combination.
The likes of Dave Puchert, Lachlan Miller and Rhys Bray continue as key members of the Greens' forward pack.
Munro says recruits Bill Coffey (foot) and Dylan Evans (overseas) are both unavailable while returning Jay Strachan wasn't named to play against a visiting Southern Beaches on Saturday.
Southern Beaches, prepared by Va Talaileva, are a largely "unknown" quantity according to Munro but identified prop Hayden Gavin and five-eighth Robert Richardson as dangers.
Elsewhere in Saturday's season opener and Wanderers host Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground while Maitland travel to University.
As part of Hunter Rugby Union's designated RUN DIPG round, Wallaby halfback Nic White and Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will travel to each of the three venues during the course of the afternoon.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
