Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Merewether coach Tony Munro says attacking flair to complement defensive resolve for Hunter Rugby Union title holders

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TONY Munro doesn't want to change the blueprint which saw Merewether claim last year's Hunter Rugby Union minor-major premiership, the new Greens coach just wants to add a bit of attacking flair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.