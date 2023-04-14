SCOTT Coleman can somewhat see a silver lining, but laments the loss of injured Hunter Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea for at least the next month.
The Shute Shield coach takes positives out of the fact Puli'uvea has avoided surgery, gets replaced at lock by returning Ngaruhe Jones (back) and will be around at training to help second grade with their set pieces.
However, having opened their 2023 campaign with back-to-back wins, the Wildfires are now missing their skipper for Saturday's trip to Sydney University and beyond.
X-rays this week revealed a fractured cheekbone, having copped an elbow cleaning out a ruck and leaving the field inside the opening quarter of Hunter's 31-24 victory over Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on Good Friday.
"It [Puli'uvea's injury] was only 12 minutes into the game so we did pretty well to get through it," Coleman said.
"But now he's out with a fractured cheekbone which is a bummer.
"The positive to come out of it is that he can still attend training and work with second grade, getting them up to speed on all of the set pieces.
"He's confident he'll be back in five-to-six weeks at the latest."
In that period, between now and May 20, the Wildfires are drawn against Sydney Uni, West Harbour, Two Blues, Warringah, Norths and Souths.
Hunter hooker Phil Bradford takes the leadership reins for the first time at Shute Shield level.
"Phil Bradford is captain tomorrow in the absence of Rob. He's done one trial before [but not a competition game]. He's been here since day dot and he's what we're about," Coleman said.
Jones scored a try off the bench in the Wildfires' season opener, a 27-19 triumph over Manly at home, but was ruled out last round.
A slight "shuffle" for Hunter sees Nate De Thierry move to fullback, Thomas Watson slide from outside to inside centre and Alesana Pohla wear the No.13 jersey.
Francis Ieremia recently joined the larger Hunter playing group.
Despite being one of three unbeaten sides, Coleman says: "We're not getting too carried away with it, but it's definitely a lot easier to train when you're winning".
In terms of Sydney Uni, the mentor says: "They're just clinical, similar to how Uni have been for years. They do everything right. They're young, fit and enthusiastic. We've got to match them".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
