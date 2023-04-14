THIRD in the Sires Produce Stakes was enough to convince Newcastle trainer Kris Lees to give Pier Pressure another group 1 shot during the Sydney autumn carnival.
The two-year-old filly will back up in Saturday's Champagne Stakes (1600 metres) at Randwick, having placed on debut at racing's top level a fortnight ago.
"It [Champagne Stakes] was always a chance had she run well in the Sires which she did," Less said.
Pier Pressure's most recent outing, just the third of her career, caught Lees slightly off guard on day one of The Championships.
"Somewhat surprised I suppose with a group 1 placing at her most recent start, but a pleasant surprise none the less. I thought she'd run well, didn't think she was a 150-1 chance," Lees said.
Pier Pressure steps up in distance to race over a mile, drawing inside at barrier two amid soft track conditions.
"I think she'll run it. She's got the barrier and she's had the preparation to do it. There's no reason why she won't," Lees said.
"I think that [barrier two] is a positive. Obviously saves a bit of ground and more than likely it'll be favourable to horses on the fence."
Lees has again turned to apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons, fresh off his maiden group 1 victory and having ridden Pier Pressure every step of the way.
"He [Gibbons] has ridden her in all three starts and he's on a high after his group 1 win," Lees said.
Also entered in the $600,000 feature is Ben Smith-trained Mah Ali while Make A Call will be steered by Queen Elizabeth Stakes jockey Tom Maquand, who made an appearance at Newcastle on Wednesday.
Highway Handicap (1200m) runner Remlaps Commander, prepared by Scone's Scott Singleton, was the TAB fixed odds favourite at $5 on Friday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
