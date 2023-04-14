POLICE have charged a woman who allegedly stole a key card from a home in Muswellbrook before using it at a service station in Wellington.
The key card was allegedly stolen during a home invasion on Forbes Street at Muswellbrook on Saturday, March 4.
A month later on April 6 about 2:20pm, police allege the stolen key card was used at a service station on Arthur Street at Wellington.
It's alleged that key card was stolen from the home in Muswellbrook.
A police investigation saw a 29-year-old woman arrested at a property on Hawkins Street at Wellington about 4:30pm on April 12.
The woman was taken to Wellington Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and a serious indictable offence of property theft.
She first appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday where she was formally refused bail.
Her matter will return to court on May 24.
Police are still investigating the alleged home invasion under Strike Force Blisville and have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
