Muswellbrook alleged home invasion: police charge 29-year-old woman after key card stolen from home and used at service station

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 14 2023 - 10:04am
A woman has been charged after an alleged home invasion in Muswellbrook. Picture from file
POLICE have charged a woman who allegedly stole a key card from a home in Muswellbrook before using it at a service station in Wellington.

