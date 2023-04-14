Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

Newcastle things to do: Cardiff Streets Alive event on Saturday a jam-packed evening of live music, food and entertainment

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Streets Alive pop-up will bring live music, entertainment and food to Veronica Place on Saturday. Picture LMCC
The Streets Alive pop-up will bring live music, entertainment and food to Veronica Place on Saturday. Picture LMCC

THE STREETS of Cardiff will come alive this weekend with a jam-packed night of live music, food and entertainment aimed to invigorate the suburb's retail hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.