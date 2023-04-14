THE STREETS of Cardiff will come alive this weekend with a jam-packed night of live music, food and entertainment aimed to invigorate the suburb's retail hub.
The activation series, called Streets Alive, at the Veronica Place and Kelton Street trial parklets have been home to pop-ups throughout April, showing off local artistic and culinary talent.
It's aimed at showing how the spaces could be used by the community and local businesses, Lake Macquarie City Council strategic land use planner Kent Plasto said.
"We've had so much engagement with this series so far, and it's been great to see local businesses and creatives connect so closely with the community," he said.
"This final event will be an awesome opportunity to bring friends and family along to see what Cardiff has to offer.
"There's something lined up for everyone."
The main event kicks off from 4:30pm on Saturday at Veronica Street.
For more information visit the council's website.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
