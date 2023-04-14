Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pair accused of murdering Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch to face trial

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead when she answered her front door in June, 2021.
Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead when she answered her front door in June, 2021.

An alleged hitman accused of executing Stacey Klimovitch when she answered her front door in Stockton in 2021 and the alleged getaway driver have pleaded not guilty to murdering the 61-year-old grandmother and well-known swimming teacher and will face a trial in October after the alleged mastermind died in jail last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.