Newcastle Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga opens up about concussion woes, Canada trip and NRL return

By Max McKinney
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:00pm
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has admitted he had doubts about his playing future after his most recent concussion but says he holds no fears about returning to the game.

