Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has admitted he had doubts about his playing future after his most recent concussion but says he holds no fears about returning to the game.
The Newcastle marquee hasn't played since suffering a nasty head knock in the opening minutes of the round-two match against Wests Tigers. It was his fourth concussion in 10 months.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since the incident on Friday, Ponga said he did briefly consider whether he would play again.
"It was pretty confronting," he said.
"It was pretty scary at the time, I obviously had the history last year ... but ... going over to Canada and getting the clarity and reassurance, it just makes me really confident to play.
"After the head knock, there was probably a few days there of uncertainty. I wasn't really too sure what was going on. I hadn't really spoken to anyone. The next thing I did know, I was going to Canada.
"So I guess a little bit [of doubt about his playing future], but it was such a positive trip.
"It was pretty difficult. To have that thought of you might have to stop playing, it was pretty weird. But I was trying to be positive and open-minded."
As part of his recovery, Ponga took a trip to Canada to undergo neurological testing not on offer in Australia.
The Knights announced last week he had been cleared by doctors to play again, but the playmaker would likely return against his old club North Queensland in round eight.
Ponga confirmed he would be a certain starter in Townsville on Saturday week and was building his fitness back after missing what will be five games.
He intends to play five-eighth and has had no discussion with coach Adam O'Brien about moving back to fullback.
The Knights host Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
More to come.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
