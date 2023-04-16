NAVIGATING the world of grant funding can be difficult.
Enter Grant Guru, launched by Lake Macquarie City Council's economic development company Dantia, the portal will help businesses, community groups and not-for-profits figure out the best way to get their hands on funds.
There are a lot of opportunities out there, but the process of finding and applying for grants can be daunting, Dantia chief executive Joshua Sattler said.
"Many people need help with where to start looking, don't have time to search dozens of websites or find out about funding opportunities too late to put an application together," he said.
"The grant finder is an exciting, easy-to-use tool that alleviates some of these challenges and we encourage community groups, sports clubs, not-for-profit organisations and businesses to jump on board."
Grant Guru allows users to figure out whether they are eligible for funding and predicts the likelihood of success and the required efforts versus the rewards of applying.
The web-portal provides instant access to Australia's most comprehensive list of funding opportunities and gives advice on how to put together an application.
Users can register for free and indicate what type of funding they want. The grants portal enables them to receive email alerts when relevant grants become available.
Mr Sattler said the Dantia Grant Guru is about empowering the business community to secure funding to create new jobs and keep the region thriving.
"The fact that it's free to use is a bonus," he said.
For more information visit dantia.grantguru.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
