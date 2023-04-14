Derby clash with Maitland to bring out the Beist in Newcastle Falcons swingman

Falcons swingman Ryan Beisty has played enough times against the Mustangs in the past 15 years to know there is always a little more feeling in games between Newcastle and Maitland.
Their NBL1 East rivalry will continue at Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night when the Mustangs, anticipating a capacity crowd, welcome the Falcons to town.
Stretching back to his junior representative days, 27-year-old Beisty has suited up for Newcastle against Maitland more times than he can remember but acknowledged it was difficult to treat match-ups with the Mustangs "like any other game".
"I've heard they're expecting a big crowd on Saturday night so that will be good. Everyone enjoys it, the players and the crowd," Beisty said.
"It's fun to play in front of that many people, especially for an NBL1 game in NSW to attract big crowds like that, so I feel like it's more fun than it is intimidating."
Heading into the Easter break last weekend, Newcastle had won three straight against Manly (77-41), Canberra Gunners (81-72) and Hills Hornets (104-77) to be fourth with a 3-1 win-loss record.
Maitland, runners-up last season, have struggled for consistency in the opening month and are sitting 10th at 2-3, but Beisty said records and standings would count for little on Saturday night.
"You want to treat it like any other game but it's tough to do that because of the rivalry between us and them. Both teams always lift when we play against each other," Beisty said.
"They're a good team, they have a lot of talented players, and they're better than their record shows at the moment, so we're expecting a tough game and I'm sure they'd feel the same."
Maitland, who won both games against Newcastle last year, suffered a painful 76-73 loss to Canberra in the 2022 NBL1 East title decider after leading by 18 points in the third quarter.
Their stand-out player so far has been former Bathurst Goldminers guard Will Cranston-Lown, whose 22 points a game average makes him the second highest scorer in NBL1 East.
He is one of four Mustangs averaging double figures in scoring, ahead of Matthew Gray (12.8ppg), James Hunter (12.7) and Daniel Millburn (11.6). Cranston-Lown is equal third in NBL1 East averaging three steals a game and is sixth in assists with a 4.8 average.
After a slow start to the season at the offensive end, Beisty has found his touch for the Falcons in their past two wins against Canberra and Hills, threatening triple doubles in both games.
An All-Star Five selection last season, when he led NBL1 East in rebounding (11.8 per game) and averaged 15.1 points a game, Beisty is averaging only 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a night this year.
Beisty is Newcastle's fourth highest scorer this season behind Myles Cherry (19), Anthony Gaines (14.7) and Matur Maluach (14.5) but he has made up for that in other areas, where he is ranked second in NBL1 East in assists (5.8) and equal third in steals (three).
"I feel like I'm getting back into the rhythm of playing again, getting those first few games out of the way and feeling more comfortable with how it's all going," he said.
The game is scheduled for a 7pm tip-off, preceded by the women's game at 5pm.
Former University of Miami point guard Mykea Gray will make her NBL1 East debut for Newcastle, who have started their campaign with a perfect 4-0 record.
Sharp-shooter Emily Foy is expected to return from a hamstring injury but will likely play limited minutes as she eases back into the rotation. Gray and Foy will be extra offensive options alongside leading scorers Nicole Munger (20.3 points a game), Abi Curtin (13.5) and Kate Kingham (12.5).
Maitland are ninth with a 2-3 record, having accounted for Illawarra Hawks (71-61) and Hornsby Spiders (104-52) in their first five games.
The Mustangs have been bolstered by the return of Maitland junior Shakera Reilly, averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and two assists a game, and the addition of American import Sydney Hunter (16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds).
After the trip to Maitland, the Falcons will return home on Sunday, April 23, to host Hills Hornets.
