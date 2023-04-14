Newcastle Herald
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary wary of rapidly improving Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
April 14 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
NEWCASTLE'S improvement in 2023 has not gone unnoticed by the team who have dominated them for the best part of a decade, defending two-time premiers Penrith.

