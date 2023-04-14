Panthers coach Ivan Cleary wary of rapidly improving Newcastle Knights

NEWCASTLE'S improvement in 2023 has not gone unnoticed by the team who have dominated them for the best part of a decade, defending two-time premiers Penrith.
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary paid the Knights a compliment on the eve of Saturday's blockbuster clash between the two sides at McDonald Jones Stadium, acknowledging their improvement over the first six rounds of the season, having finished a disappointing 14th last year.
"They've been good," Cleary said of the Knights.
"They've been fighting pretty hard. You can see that there's a lot of optimism up there in Newcastle, which is good.
"It's a real sort of heartland footy area, which I think we appreciate. It's similar in many ways, I reckon, to what we have down here.
"It's always good to go up there. Hopefully the crowd turn up. Certainly there's no fans that support their team better than those guys up there. We're looking forward to the challenge."
The Knights have won only one of their past 12 games against Penrith, in 2018, and were outgunned 38-20 and 42-6 by the Panthers last season.
But after two wins and a draw from their past three outings, they are looking forward to testing themselves against the NRL's benchmark team.
"We always want to win our games at home," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"There's confidence in amongst the group ... but there's no doubt we've got a good team coming here and we'll have to be on our game."
O'Brien said his team, depleted by the absence of Kalyn Ponga (concussion), Jacob Saifiti (suspension), Adam Elliott (groin) and now Jayden Brailey (knee), remains a work in progress.
"We're having a crack," O'Brien said.
"There's still plenty of stuff for us to get better at. We're having a dig, but certainly if we're going to compete at the back end of the year - and that's a long way away - we have to get better at some stuff, too.
"So we're not walking around patting each other on the back all day. We'll review and we've got a pretty handy team rolling into town."
Penrith's starting line-up will feature Knights discard Zac Hosking, who has slotted snugly into the back row after joining the champions from Brisbane Broncos.
Hosking was Newcastle's NSW Cup player of the year in 2021 but was not retained at the end of that season, prompting him to jump at an offer from the Broncos, for whom he played four NRL games last year.
Cleary said the 26-year-old has been "doing really well" since signing a two-year deal with Penrith.
"Zac's been, from the day he got here, really positive training-wise every day," Cleary said.
"Any opportunity to do anything in and around this club, he's been front and centre. Happy for him, he's been plugging away for years ... I just think it's a good lesson for every young player out there just to keep at it."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.