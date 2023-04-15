Sporting Declaration: Knights can draw comfort from promising start to season

THE text message, from a Knights legend, pinged on my phone within a few minutes of full-time after Newcastle's season-opening 20-12 loss to the Warriors.
"Going to be a long year," it read, rather ominously.
I wasn't inclined to argue.
Sure, the Knights competed strongly and had to deal with some misfortune, in particular Kalyn Ponga getting ordered off for a head-injury assessment that he later claimed was unwarranted, with 10 minutes to play and the game hanging in the balance.
But the bottom line was that if they couldn't beat the Warriors - one of only two teams to finish beneath them on the points table last season - then what hope was there for the Knights this year?
It's not as if there were any tangible signs of progress in the pre-season.
Losses to Cronulla (28-16) and Parramatta (36-14) in the trial games hardly augured well for the long year ahead and suggested that not much had changed.
Even after Newcastle's 20-12 win against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt in round two, I wasn't convinced.
The Knights were undoubtedly courageous, overcoming a spate of injuries and concussions, as well as having Dominic Young sin-binned and Jacob Saifiti sent off, but the Tigers were beyond awful.
Surely any other team in the NRL would have beaten Newcastle, but somehow the incumbent wooden spooners found a way to lose - a trend that they have continued in every other game so far this season.
A week later, when a decimated Knights squad featuring three NRL debutants were beaten 36-20 by new franchise the Dolphins, it dawned on me that coach Adam O'Brien might have a valid point when he declared: "There's something about this mob this year."
While the Dolphins departed with the two competition points, the Knights at least went down swinging, overturning three deficits to grab an unexpected 20-16 lead early in the second half.
They might not have won, but at least they gave their home fans reason to unleash the trademark New-cas-tle chant with tribal intensity, and to head home satisfied that their team were having a red-hot go.
Since then the Knights have been unbeaten in their past three starts - a 24-14 win against Canberra, 32-all draw with Manly and 34-24 victory against the Warriors - to climb into the top eight.
It's been a promising start, made even more remarkable by the absence since round two of marquee man Ponga, as well as the five-game suspension that has sidelined Saifiti, who last season was Newcastle's only State of Origin forward.
New recruits Jackson Hastings, Lachlan Miller, Tyson Gamble, Greg Mazhew and Jack Hetherington have made a difference not only with their respective skill sets, but also with their feisty competitiveness.
And as pack leader Daniel Saifiti noted this week, O'Brien deserves a large share of the credit.
"Our leaders are leading, and we're playing for our coach," he said.
"I'm happy for Adzy. Obviously last year, when you're not getting results, they look at the coach."
The big question, of course, is how long can this continue?
While Knights fans are entitled to be bedazzled by a long-overdue glimmer of hope, in reality the first six games of the 2023 campaign always appeared comparatively favourable for Newcastle.
Three of those games were against the teams who occupied the bottom two rungs on the ladder last season, the Warriors and Wests Tigers. The Dolphins were expected to be also-rans in their foundation season, while Manly fizzled out last year to finish 11th.
Of Newcastle's first six opponents, only the Raiders featured in last year's play-offs.
As NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler noted this week: "The draw has been very lop-sided when you consider the likes of Parra and Souths have played top-eight sides from last year every week.
"The draw hasn't balanced itself out yet. It's been fair to some but not fair to others. You can't read into it too much."
If Newcastle have indeed been enjoying a charmed run, it's fair to say it ends tonight.
In successive games, the Knights host two-time premiers Penrith, then travel to face North Queensland in Townsville and Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.
To put that in context, Newcastle have won only one of their past 12 games against the Panthers, have lost nine of their past 10 games in Townsville, and have been beaten by the Eels in their past five clashes.
Then comes the bye, followed by Gold Coast (home) and then another daunting run of games that comprises Cronulla (away), Manly (home), Brisbane (away), Sydney Roosters (home) and Penrith (away).
In other words, whatever luxuries Newcastle have enjoyed during the first quarter of the season will very soon fade from memory.
It's all about to start getting harder, and as Daniel Saifiti said this week before the showdown with Penrith: "We're going to see how good of a team we really are."
The Knights have confidence and momentum on their side but are still at long odds to spring an upset on the Panthers. Only the most parochial of diehards will give them a chance.
Claiming Penrith's prized scalp would not only be a statement of intent, it might also confirm that the Knights are destined for a long year, one that takes them deep into the business end of proceedings.
