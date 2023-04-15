Newcastle Herald
Sporting Declaration: Knights can draw comfort from promising start to season

By Robert Dillon
April 15 2023 - 11:00am
Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Bradman Best and Tyson Gamble celebrate a Newcastle try. The Knights face a test of mettle when they host two-time premiers Penrith tonight. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
THE text message, from a Knights legend, pinged on my phone within a few minutes of full-time after Newcastle's season-opening 20-12 loss to the Warriors.

