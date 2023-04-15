Newcastle Herald

Buses that arrive is a low benchmark

Updated April 15 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAITING for the bus, you expect to be taken for a ride. But while you might hope to get from A to B, increasing numbers of NSW passengers are left perplexed when the bus never arrives. Under agreements laid bare this week, the minister alleges bus operators have more incentive to cancel a service than have it run late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.