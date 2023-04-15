Buses that arrive is a low benchmark

WAITING for the bus, you expect to be taken for a ride. But while you might hope to get from A to B, increasing numbers of NSW passengers are left perplexed when the bus never arrives. Under agreements laid bare this week, the minister alleges bus operators have more incentive to cancel a service than have it run late.
"Many passengers have been left on the side of the road waiting for a bus that never turns up and yet the private operator is not penalised for cancelling that bus," Minister for Transport Jo Haylen told reporters this week. "If you look at the chart of bus performance over the last couple of years, on-time running has broadly stayed fairly consistent but there has been a dramatic increase in the cancellation of buses."
It is unclear whether Keolis Downer's agreement with the NSW taxpayer includes such a clause, but Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has accused the transport operator of having "prolonged and consistent issues with late and cancelled services". In March Transport for NSW pointed to a driver shortage in response to questions about cancellations.
"Newcastle Transport is doing everything possible to overcome the driver shortage and maintain our normal timetables by encouraging more people to join the rewarding transport industry," a spokesperson said.
Cancelling the buses is evidently in keeping with the letter of some agreements the former state government struck with private providers, but it also shows a contempt for passengers who might be foolish or desperate enough to expect that a bus may arrive when the timetable shows that it should.
The lack of communication around cancelled services risks further erosion of confidence in public transport as an efficient mode of travel. If buses cannot be depended upon, how can commuters be expected to frequent them? In regional areas and less frequented suburbs it almost certainly creates a death spiral: dropping patronage justifies fewer services, which in turn begets fewer patrons. It was the fear of critics when Keolis Downer overhauled routes shortly after taking control of Newcastle's network.
It is unclear how quickly the Minns government can amend such agreements where they exist, but it's clear the system needs more scrutiny, more drivers and incentives that make passengers the priority.
Anything less is a transport system that has failed on a fundamental level.
