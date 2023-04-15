A MAN who was arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at Broadmeadow railway station on Friday has been refused bail and will appear again in Newcastle Local Court on Monday.
Zac Rolls-Fitzgerald, 25, of Bar Beach, appeared before Registrar Steve Mannall at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday morning on three charges.
He was charged with one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of hindering or resisting police in the execution of their duty and one count of possessing a prohibited drug.
Bail was refused on the seriousness of the offence and to ensure the "safety of victims, individuals or the community".
The matter is listed for bail review on Monday morning in Newcastle.
Police and emergency services were called to Broadmeadow station at about 10.15am on Friday after reports a 28-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.
He was treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Mr Rolls-Fitzgerald was taken to Mater Hospital under police guard and arrested after his discharge later on Friday.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
