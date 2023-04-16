Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Broadmeadow Magic end Charlestown's unbeaten start in NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 16 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirstyn Antoni, who has been shifted from centre-back to midfield, produced a stunning strike to score in Magic's 3-1 win over Azzurri on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Kirstyn Antoni, who has been shifted from centre-back to midfield, produced a stunning strike to score in Magic's 3-1 win over Azzurri on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Broadmeadow Magic bounced back from their first loss of the NPLW Northern NSW season by defeating unbeaten leaders Charlestown 3-1 in round six at Magic Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.