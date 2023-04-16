Broadmeadow Magic bounced back from their first loss of the NPLW Northern NSW season by defeating unbeaten leaders Charlestown 3-1 in round six at Magic Park on Sunday.
Kalista Hunter gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when she finished at the back post from a corner.
Kirstyn Antoni, in her new midfield role, made it 2-1 in the 45th minute with a stunning, long-range left-footed strike.
Emily Diaz pulled one back for Azzurri, who top the competition standings on 15 points and won their first five games of the season, with a close-range tap-in in the 65th.
The scoreline was blown out in stoppage time as Azzurri chased the game with Magic striker Adriana Konjarski finishing from in front on the counter-attack.
The win moved Magic, who had lost 5-2 to Maitland in round five, to 13 points and within striking distance of Charlestown.
They are on equal footing with Newcastle Olympic (13), who are Azzurri's next opponent.
Olympic came from 1-0 down early to beat Adamstown 5-1 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday. Mia Owens gave Rosebud the lead in the third minute when Courtney Anderson did well to win the ball on the byline and cut it into the goalmouth for an easy tap-in.
Sophie McDonald put Jemma House on goal in the 24th minute and the score remained locked 1-1 at half-time. But McDonald produced a second-half hat-trick with goals in the 70th, 73rd and 85th minutes and Sophie Walmsley also got on the scoresheet with a header in the 77th.
New Lambton broke through for their first win of the season, beating last-placed Warners Bay 5-0 at John Street Oval.
Ameera Makuna scored a match double and Airlie Davis, Tara Pender plus Taleah Mountford also found the back of the net for the Eagles.
Fourth-placed Maitland (12) opened up a five-point gap on Adamstown (7) with a 10-0 rout of Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park.
Chelsea Greguric, Mercedes McNabb and Madeline Howard all produced braces for the hosts. Goals were also scored by Sophia Laurie, Lucy Kell, Sophie Jones and Keely Gawthrop, in her first outing for the Magpies.
The fixture doubled as their League Cup showdown with Maitland advancing to the semi-finals, which will be played mid-May.
NPLW Points: Azzurri 15, Olympic 13, Magic 13, Maitland 12, Adamstown 7, New Lambton 4, Mid Coast 3, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
