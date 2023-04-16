Newcastle Herald
10-man Weston end Charlestown Azzurri's winning run in NPLM Northern NSW: round 7, 2023

Updated April 16 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 6:30pm
Azzurri's Caleb Waltz, left, and Weston player Chris Hurley in action at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Azzurri's Caleb Waltz, left, and Weston player Chris Hurley in action at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A 10-man Weston have handed Charlestown Azzurri their first loss of the season in an action-packed round-seven encounter at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

