A 10-man Weston have handed Charlestown Azzurri their first loss of the season in an action-packed round-seven encounter at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Azzurri made a perfect start to 2023, winning their first six outings to top the NPLM Northern NSW standings on 18 points before succumbing 2-1 to the Bears.
Weston and Lambton, who were 3-0 winners over Adamstown at Adamstown Oval on Saturday, have moved within five points in a two-way battle for second place.
Weston always held the lead on Sunday and were 2-1 up when Paul Sichwale was red-carded in the 75th minute for apparent violent conduct on Azzurri's Matt Johnson.
Both of the visitors' goals came from the set piece. Liam Wilson scored from the top of the box in the 32nd minute when Azzurri failed to clear the ball after a corner and it fell to him sweetly.
Aaron Niyonkuru made it 2-0 in the 56th minute with a sublime free kick from around 25 metres out which he curled into the top left corner before celebrating with a backflip.
Azzurri, who had conceded just two goals in their previous six outings, struck back through substitute Rene Ferguson in the 62nd minute, when his left-footed volley at the back post found the back of the net.
Weston endured some nervous late moments, where Charlestown had a free kick cleared off the Bears' goal-line, hit the woodwork and put a header over the crossbar.
Edgeworth improved to 12 points and fourth place with a 3-2 win over Cooks Hill (5) at Jack McLaughlan Oval in the other game on Sunday.
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead into the break after Jarryd Sutherland (5th minute), Jordan Lennon (14th minute) and Sascha Montefiore (15th minute) all scored early. But Cooks Hill lifted in the second period and got themselves back in the game with two goals inside 10 minutes through Daniel Minors (64th minute) and Nick Russell (73rd).
On Saturday, Reece Pappas, Kale Bradbery and Scott Pettit all scored in the second half as Jaffas overpowered Rosebud.
Three round-seven fixtures were washed out - Magic v New Lambton, Valentine v Olympic and Lake Macquarie v Maitland.
Several NPL teams are set to back up midweek in Australia Cup action.
On Tuesday night, Magic take on Wallsend. On Wednesday night, Azzurri host Newcastle Suns while Adamstown are at home to Kahibah and Maitland travel to battle Cessnock.
Lake Macquarie and Weston square off on Thursday night at Macquarie Field then, on Friday, New Lambton and Edgeworth go head to head.
NPLM Points: Azzurri 18, Lambton 13, Weston 13, Edgeworth 12, Olympic 10, Magic 10, Valentine 8, Cooks Hill 5, New Lambton 5, Maitland 4, Adamstown 4, Lake Macquarie 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
