A depleted Newcastle Northstars have experienced a tough weekend in Melbourne to open their Australian Ice Hockey League campaign for 2023.
Without at least seven regulars, mainly away representing Australia at the World Championships, the Northstars were thrashed 11-0 by the Mustangs on Saturday but bounced back somewhat against the Ice (8-4) on Sunday.
Matt Armstrong landed a hat-trick, netting in each period, for the Mustangs while the Ice simply finished stronger by scoring five unanswered goals in the last term.
In relation to Saturday's fixture, Northstars coach Kevin Noble said: "We learned a lot tonight. There's a lot of good that came from tonight, you learn from the good and you learn from the bad and this is one of those moments when our young guys gain a lot of experience".
Newcastle trio Daniel Berno, Andrew Smardon and Shane Southwood put the visitors in front 4-3 at the second break on Sunday. Mathew Lindsay scored earlier.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
