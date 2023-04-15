Newcastle Herald
Amazing Grace spree seals title

Updated April 16 2023 - 4:09pm, first published April 15 2023 - 5:18pm
Ice-cool Australian rookie Grace Kim has closed with three straight birdies to claim a dramatic maiden LPGA tour victory in a sudden-death playoff at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii.

