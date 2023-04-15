Newcastle Herald
Penrith claim thrilling 16-15 win over Newcastle in round-seven NRL clash at McDonald Jones Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 15 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 7:30pm
Nathan Cleary after kicking one of his two field goals. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary kicked consecutive field goals to steal victory off Newcastle, booting Penrith to a thrilling 16-15 win in golden-point extra time at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

