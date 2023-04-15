Newcastle Herald
'Good to get it over them': Why Zac Hosking felt he had a point to prove in Penrith's 16-15 win over Newcastle

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 16 2023 - 10:30am, first published 9:59am
Zac Hosking. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
KNIGHTS discard Zac Hosking has admitted he felt he had a point to prove returning to Newcastle with reigning premiers Penrith on Saturday to face the club he always dreamt of playing for.

