Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

Don McLean's American Pie tour is pure nostalgia

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 16 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don McLean at Newcastle City Hall on April 15. Picture by Paul Dear
Don McLean at Newcastle City Hall on April 15. Picture by Paul Dear

Don McLean, Newcastle City Hall, April 15

So often the vibe in the audience matches the vibe onstage. Rest assured, the majority of ticket buyers at this show looked pretty close to the age of the star on the stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.