Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

One-legged man accused of Broadmeadow railway station stabbing to apply for bail

April 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene at Broadmeadow on Friday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Police at the scene at Broadmeadow on Friday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A ONE-LEGGED man accused of stabbing a 28-year-old at Broadmeadow railway station last week will make a fresh application to be released on bail on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.