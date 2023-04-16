One-legged man accused of Broadmeadow railway station stabbing to apply for bail

A ONE-LEGGED man accused of stabbing a 28-year-old at Broadmeadow railway station last week will make a fresh application to be released on bail on Monday.
Zac Rolls-Fitzgerald, who lost his lower right leg in a motorbike accident, was arrested on Friday and charged with wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest and possession of a prohibited drug.
He appeared in Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday where he was refused bail and will make another application to be released in Newcastle Local Court on Monday.
According to police, emergency services were called to Broadmeadow railway station about 10.15am on Friday after a man, 28, had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Mr Rolls-Fitzgerald, of Bar Beach, was taken to the Mater Hospital under police guard, while police established a crime scene and investigated the circumstances of the stabbing.
He was arrested and charged after being discharged from hospital.
