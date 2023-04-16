The city needs more entertainment venues where people can do something while having a drink and something to eat. Perhaps even have some fun and a few laughs while retaining fingers, toes, and a tad of dignity. Maniax sounds like it offers something very different to plonking your posterior on a barstool and yakking about the good ol' days. Personally, I've never been at ease swinging axes or block splitters or firing up chainsaws. The margin for error is too small for my liking.