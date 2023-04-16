Perfect autumn conditions set the backdrop for Sunday's Newcastle's Festival of Running .
The marathon event, which got underway at 6am at Queens Wharf, is now an institution on the Australian running circuit. A bumper crowd also lined up for the half marathon event.
Bayden Westerweller took out the marathon with a time of 2:30:14.
Vladimir Shatrov won the half marathon with a time of 1:13:24
"It's unbelievable; it's the biggest marathon field we have ever had," organiser Paul Humphreys said.
"We had 505 entries for the marathon and nearly 800 the half marathon and that was because we closed entries three weeks ago."
About 60 per cent of participants in the sold-old event were from outside the region.
"We had people from Tamworth, Forster, Port Macquarie and interstate. It's been an amazing turn-out," organiser Mr Humphrey's said.
Mr Humphreys said the decision to split the marathon events and the Hill to Harbour event into two weekends had proven to be successful.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
