Both clubs entered round four with the same overall record, but it was The Entrance who evened up proceedings by downing Souths 32-22 on the Central Coast on Sunday.
The Tigers, having opened their 2023 campaign with two losses, now have four competition points courtesy of back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League wins while the Lions slip to 1-3.
The Entrance led 14-10 at half-time and, after going behind by two, piled on 18 straight points in the space of 15 minutes.
Tigers prop Tim Nawaqatabu was sent to the sin bin in the closing stages at EDSACC Oval.
Saturday saw Cessnock and Wyong both maintain their unbeaten starts to the season, finishing strongly to account for hosts Wests (34-20) and visitors Central (36-18) respectively.
Cessnock staved off a fast-finishing Wests at Harker Oval, having led 18-0 at the break but scoring twice late after the hosts came within two inside the last 10 minutes.
Wyong winger Levi Kasun nabbed a hat-trick as the Roos crossed for 18 unanswered points in the second stanza at Morry Breen Oval. It was 18-all at half-time.
Macquarie and Lakes each celebrated wins at home. Jordan Noble scored five tires for the Scorpions in a 62-6 drubbing of Kurri Kurri at Lyall Peacock Field while the Seagulls rallied to beat the Northern Hawks 24-10 at Cahill Oval.
LADDER: Cessnock, Wyong, Maitland 8; Macquarie 6; Entrance, Wests, Lakes, Central 4; Souths 2; Hawks, Kurri 0.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
