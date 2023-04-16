MAITLAND are eyeing a third consecutive win for the first time in three years next week after defeating Cardiff at home on Saturday to continue their impressive start to the Black Diamond Cup season.
One of last year's stragglers, winning only two of 15 games - both against wooden-spooners Singleton - the Saints are now two from two after also beating Bateau Bay in round one.
They sit second, equal on points with leaders Terrigal and Newcastle (third).
Maitland 7.8 (50) and Cardiff 4.1 (41) were both missing regulars but five goals to three across the second and third quarters gave the Saints enough of a buffer to secure victory.
"We were able to grind out a pretty gutsy win," Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said.
In other results, Newcastle beat defending premiers Killarney Vale in their first game back at No.1 Sportsground, Terrigal defeated Warners Bay and Bateau Bay secured their first points with a win over Nelson Bay.
In the women's Cup, Killarney Vale edged Newcastle, Singleton smashed Lake Macquarie and Terrigal beat Warners Bay.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
