NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees says Kalapour will stay on for the upcoming Queensland winter carnival following the Irish import's second win for the stable.
The six-year-old gelding, which began racing under Lees 12 months ago, tasted victory at Eagle Farm on Saturday with a strong showing in the Brad Jarrett Memorial benchmark 85 handicap (1805 metres).
Earlier this preparation he finished second at the same Brisbane track and came ninth in the Provincial-Midway Championships qualifier in Newcastle.
A training accident since arriving in Australia means the overseas runner remains lightly raced, having only clocked up 10 career starts that includes a first-up success at Hawkesbury in April last year.
"He's a really smart horse and we've always had a bit of time for him. A few little setbacks along the way, but still a lightly-raced horse with a bright future." Lees told the Newcastle Herald.
"Won his first time out, but had a paddock accident that held him back a long time. A couple of runs under the belt now, including yesterday. We went in confident he'd run well and it looks like he could make his presence felt over the Queensland carnival."
Lees' other chances at Eagle Farm on Saturday were "all around the money" with Baltic Coast and Wolverine both second while Loves Me Likearock finished third.
Gem Song didn't run at Randwick on Saturday but Lees says negotiations are ongoing for a slot in The Archer (1300m) at Rockhampton on April 30. Pier Pressure was eighth in the group 1 Champagne Stakes (1600m).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
