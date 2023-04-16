HAMILTON have been left even shorter in their backline stocks following two injuries during a 41-35 loss to Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In what was Hunter Rugby Union's season-opening round, outside centre Tristan Flutey (groin) and five-eighth Billy Clay (concussion) were both added to the Hawks' casualty ward.
Paul Dan, Fiso Vaisagote, Shaq Gaby and Sam McNeil were already sidelined and didn't take part in the first weekend of competition.
"We're a bit light on for backs at the moment," Hamilton coach Cameron Murphy told the Newcastle Herald.
Making matters worse for the Hawks, Flutey's injury doubled as a game-changing moment.
Trailing by two points (30-28) on the hour mark, Flutey hit a gap near halfway but was unexpectedly forced to slow down with just one defender left to beat.
With two Hamilton teammates on his outside, injured Flutey opted to pass only for Wanderers five-eighth Luke Simmons to intercept, sprint away and chip over the top before collecting a popped-up ball from inside centre Geordie Boyce and crossing for an impressive try.
"He [Flutey] is out for a couple of weeks now after tearing his groin, that's why he passed it. They score and we don't. That was the whole game basically, not one side could string two tries together really," Murphy said.
No.8 Nimilote Qio essentially sealed the result six minutes later with a strong run down the far touchline, extending the Two Blues' advantage.
"He [Qio] was probably the difference, he scored one and set up two others," Murphy said.
Wanderers were in front 22-21 at half-time.
Clay copped a knock when scoring Hamilton's last try with 10 minutes remaining.
Defending premiers Merewether made light work of Southern Beaches at Townson Oval on Saturday, Austin Zander's double on debut part of a 65-7 victory but prop Dave Puchert went down with a suspected foot fracture.
Greens coach Tony Munro described it as a "solid hitout" while Southern Beaches mentor Va Talaileva admits it was a "tough day at the office".
Across at Bernie Curran Oval and Maitland's back-to-back tries midway through the second half saw the Blacks prevail over University 30-21.
Visiting coach Luke Cunnigham praised the efforts of captain Sam Callow and Riley Leadley.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
