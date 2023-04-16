HUNTER Wildfires remain in second spot on the Shute Shield ladder despite Saturday's result with Sydney University, coach Scott Coleman saying "they didn't win that game, we lost it".
Coming off back-to-back victories to open 2023, the Wildfires conceded late and missed an opportunity after full-time in a narrow 29-26 defeat to the Students in the state capital.
Hunter are one of six sides with a 2-1 record after three rounds, but adding two bonus points to their overall tally they now share second rung on the ladder (11).
"You win some and you lose some, but after the game the boys were disappointed, bitterly upset," Coleman said.
"We've obviously come a long way [from when we first returned to Shute Shield] but they didn't win that game, we lost it. It comes down to our silly mistakes, silly options at the wrong times, silly penalties - all things we can control. If we get better at that, we won't be losing those games."
In what was a tight tussle, the Wildfires nudged ahead in the closing stages only to be overtaken by a converted try next to the posts at Sydney University Oval.
A three-point margin came within striking distance for Hunter, but Coleman was pleased to see his side attempt to win rather than simply share the spoils.
"We had a [penalty] shot at the end to draw the game, but we wanted to go for the win ... I backed the boys and they thought they could get over," Coleman said.
"We ended up knocking it on but it didn't come down to that play, it was the whole game."
Wildfires flanker Donny Freeman spent the last 10 minutes in the sin bin while Sydney Uni had a player yellow carded in each half.
Freeman, Andrew Tuala, Ngaruhe Jones and Alesana Pohla all crossed for the visitors. Hunter's Nate De Thierry took over goal-kicking duties with regular sharpshooter Connor Winchester nursing a quad strain.
"I'm not sure what we'll do there next week ... we'll need to give him [Winchester] a rest at some stage to get it right," Coleman said.
The Wildfires host West Harbour at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, with first grade starting later than usual at 6pm.
"We're hoping to get a bit of support from local rugby, we've been working hard for two years to get this off the ground," Coleman said.
Elsewhere in round three and Norths remain undefeated after accounting for Randwick 28-23, Manly edged out Easts 31-28, Two Blues just went down narrowly to Eastwood 24-22, Gordon beat Warringah 49-29 and Souths lost to West Harbour 44-16.
LADDER: Norths 14; Hunter, Easts 11; West Harbour, Gordon, Manly 10; Sydney Uni 9; Eastwood 8; Ranwick 6; Souths 4; Two Blues, Warringah 3.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.