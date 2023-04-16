The Hunter Hurricanes men's team wrapped up their Australian Water Polo League campaign with consecutive victories over Adelaide-Hobart at the weekend.
The Hurricanes dominated Sunday's match at Lambton Pool to claim an 18-9 win a day after downing the visitors 14-7 at the same venue.
The goals were evenly shared on Sunday but Lucas Mackaway bagged a personal haul of five on Saturday.
In the corresponding women's fixtures, the Hurricanes won their first game of the season on Saturday, claiming a 13-12 victory, but went down 8-5 on Sunday.
Laura Robinson, Emma Preece and Amali Jarrett each bagged hat-tricks on Saturday. Both Hurricanes teams missed the finals.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes' under-14s girls A-team has claimed a bronze medal at the state championships, beating Sydney Uni 7-6 in the playoff on Saturday at Sydney Olympic Park.
