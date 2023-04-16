Dallas Kimber denies 'drug-related shooting' at Muswellbrook

A YOUNG man accused of shooting a 31-year-old associate in the chest with a rifle over a drug debt at Muswellbrook last year will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
Dallas Kimber, 20, appeared in Newcastle Local Court last week and pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly shot a man in Anzac Parade about 6.45pm on June 27.
The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition but has since recovered from his injuries.
Mr Kimber will appear in court next month to get a trial date.
After spending about five months behind bars, Mr Kimber was granted bail in the NSW Supreme Court in November after his solicitor, Gaston Gration, argued he could be released on strict conditions due to a number of factors, including what he said were weaknesses in the prosecution case and the delay in Mr Kimber getting a trial date until late 2023 or early 2024.
Justice Christine Adamson agreed, saying there was a real issue as to whether the alleged victim could have identified Mr Kimber as the gunman, given he was under the influence of drugs and the street was in complete darkness at the time of the shooting.
Justice Adamson also pointed to issues around the alleged victim's involvement in the "drug world" and his alleged "willingness to lie for drugs".
"It appears the one matter which is not in issue is that [the victim] was shot," Justice Adamson said.
Mr Kimber will appear in Newcastle District Court on May 11 where it is expected he will be arraigned and get a trial date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.