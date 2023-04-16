Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dallas Kimber denies 'drug-related shooting' at Muswellbrook

April 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.
Newcastle courthouse.

A YOUNG man accused of shooting a 31-year-old associate in the chest with a rifle over a drug debt at Muswellbrook last year will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.