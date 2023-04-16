Will Tyson Gamble hold his spot when Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga returns from concussion?

TYSON Gamble has presented coach Adam O'Brien with a selection dilemma as the Newcastle Knights prepare to welcome back skipper Kalyn Ponga in Saturday's clash with North Queensland in Townsville.
Ponga has not played since being concussed against Wests Tigers on March 12 but is hoping to receive a clearance to take on the Cowboys, providing he ticks every box at training this week.
If the Queensland Origin representative gets the green light, O'Brien faces a tough call after Gamble's standout performances at five-eighth in Ponga's absence.
Against Penrith on Saturday, the former Brisbane and Wests Tigers playmaker scored a try and kicked a 77th-minute field goal, which appeared to have clinched a boilover win, before Panthers iceman Nathan Cleary nailed two one-pointers of his own to ensure the champions prevailed 16-15 in golden-point extra time.
O'Brien indicated afterwards Gamble would be retained in some capacity.
"He'll be in the team," O'Brien said. "I'll find him a role.
"He's a footy player.
"I'll sort all that out once the dust settles on this game and we start looking at the Cowboys.
"Obviously tonight he came up with some really big plays for us. And that's what he does. He just competes."
Gamble had no illusions about his place in the pecking order, saying: "I just want to be in the 17 every week."
The 26-year-old added: "I'm not really the type of player to demand something or worry about where I'm playing.
"I haven't played enough footy to really lock down a position.
"It's hard to keep Kalyn out of the team. He's a big gamebreaker and we're a better team with him in it. If that's in the halves, then I'll have to find myself another spot."
Gamble's form raises the question of whether O'Brien will consider easing Ponga back into action off the bench.
The other option is that O'Brien deploys Gamble off the bench as a ball-playing lock.
"I was meant to play in the middle against the Tigers before Kalyn got knocked out," Gamble said. "So there has been a plan that they'll play me through the middle, off the bench, and if that's the way Adzy wants to go, I'm happy to do it."
The only apparent issue with that course of action is Kurt Mann has been used as an interchange lock in Newcastle's past two games and has been one of their best performers. Against Penrith, Mann made 108 metres and a team-high 46 tackles in 57 minutes of game time.
It remains to be seen if O'Brien will choose both Mann and Gamble as fresh reserves, given that they play such similar roles.
Adding to the selection quandaries facing the coach, NSW Origin prop Jacob Saifiti is available for serving a five-game suspension for a high tackle against the Tigers.
Saifiti will be welcomed back into a squad that has relied on his brother Daniel, Leo Thompson, Mat Croker and Jack Hetherington as the front-row rotation in recent weeks.
Bench forward Brodie Jones is likely to be sidelined for at least a month with a quadriceps injury he sustained against Penrith.
