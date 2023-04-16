Maitland Mustangs dish it up to Newcastle Falcons in NBL1 East basketball derby

MAITLAND Mustangs established early-season basketball bragging rights over neighbours Newcastle on Saturday night with victories over the Falcons in both men's and women's NBL1 East games.
In front of a sold-out crowd at Maitland Federation Centre, the Mustangs women set the tone with a 70-61 upset of the previously unbeaten Falcons, then the men followed up with an 82-69 win.
The Falcons took a 4-0 win-loss record into the women's game and seemed to be in control for most of the contest, leading by as many as 13 points during the third quarter, but unravelled down the stretch and were out-scored 26-10 in the final period.
Newcastle, who had extended their lead each term to take a 51-44 advantage into three-quarter time, led 56-53 midway through the fourth but the Mustangs closed on a 17-5 run, including the last seven points unanswered.
Nicole Munger had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Newcastle, both below her season averages, and fouled out on an unsportsmanlike foul with 49 seconds left and the Falcons trailing 64-61.
Fellow American Mykea Gray posted 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in her NBL1 East debut, and Emily Foy came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points.
The Falcons endured a rough shooting night, making just five of 24 three-point attempts, 22 of 67 overall, and 12 of 18 from the free-throw line, and committed 18 turnovers to Maitland's 12.
Four Maitland players - Mila Wawszkowicz (19 points), Rachel Williams (13), and Shakera Reilly and Sydney Hunter (12 each) - scored in double figures.
After suffering their first loss of the year, the Falcons (4-1) are now fifth and Maitland (3-3) are ninth.
The Mustangs never trailed in the men's game, bolting to a 26-18 lead and increasing that at each break against a Falcons team that struggled to find their groove or match Maitland's desire.
Swingman Ryan Beisty (17 points, 17 rebounds, four steals, three assists, one blocked shot) did all he could to keep the Falcons in the contest but there was not enough consistent support from his teammates to mount a concerted challenge.
Guard Anthony Gaines (13 points) was the only other Newcastle player to score in double figures as Myles Cherry (seven points, four rebounds) and Matur Maluach (two points) were well contained.
The Falcons turned the ball over 19 times and found it tough to hit the target, connecting with only 25 shots from 68 attempts (36.8%) from the field.
"It's disappointing to come here and be out-enthused and out-efforted because we knew they'd be up for this game and we didn't match their intensity," Falcons coach Peter Astley said.
"We made too many turnovers, gave up too many offensive rebounds, and couldn't get into what we wanted to do on offence. They just wanted it more than we did, simple as that.
"It's a setback and it's disappointing but it gives us lots to work on before our next game."
Newcastle (3-2) slipped to seventh and Maitland (3-3) climbed to eighth.
The Falcons will be back at Newcastle Basketball Stadium next Sunday for games against Hills Hornets at 1pm (men) and 3pm (women).
