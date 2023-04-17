Newcastle Herald
Search continues for 61-year-old Newcastle man Steve Wood missing near Crescent Head

By Ruby Pascoe & Jessica Brown
Updated April 17 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Steve's family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who may have seen him to come forward.
The Newcastle man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head has now been named.

