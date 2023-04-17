The Newcastle man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head has now been named.
The 61 year old - Steve Wood - failed to return to shore on Saturday afternoon, April 15.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said the Newcastle man was last seen by family and friends about 10.30am.
He had entered a creek seven kilometres north of Crescent Head on his paddleboard.
The board and paddle were found an hour later on the sand at Ryans Cut.
Emergency services were then notified of his disappearance.
A land and sea search began on Saturday afternoon and continued on Sunday morning. He was still not located at 4pm and the teams were called back in for the night, with the search resuming at 8am Monday.
"Police divers are currently conducting a search, which will continue into the afternoon," Chief Inspector Aldridge said on the weekend.
"We know the gentleman suffers from a number of health issues and they may have contributed to him coming off his board, or wandering into the bush."
Steve's family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who may have seen him to come forward.
Steve is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with medium build and shaved head.
Anyone with information about Steve's whereabouts is urged to call Mid North Coast Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
