Over the next few months, Strong Australia will host events in Wollongong, Adelaide and Geelong. Our first event this year is in Newcastle on Tuesday, April 18. It's a chance for the CEOs of some of Australia's largest employers to listen to locals about their ambitions for the region and the obstacles they face. We have partnered with Sky News to ensure those messages are played back to the decision-makers in Canberra. We believe that no matter where Australians live, they deserve access to the same opportunities to get ahead.