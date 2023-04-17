TRYING to avoid the mid-season cut, Merewether's Jackson Baker faces Bells title holder Ethan Ewing and the recently crowned world junior champion in what shapes as a tough first-up assignment at the Margaret River Pro.
Baker, fresh off a career-best result, sits just inside the projected cut line on the 2023 rankings and has drawn an all-Australian heat at the world tour's critical fifth stop.
The 26-year-old Novocastrian will be fourth in the water up against world No.4 Ewing and Cronulla teenager Jarvis Earle, who appears to be an injury replacement.
Baker has collected 8735 points from the opening four events, eliminated at the round of 32 on three occasions before last week's run to the quarter-finals at Bells.
"I've never made quarter-finals on the CT before. I've had a few close ninths and some heats that didn't go my way, but to do it here on home turf in Australia and to still be in the event at Bells is so exciting," he told World Surf League media after defeating Brazil's Yago Dora in the round of 16.
Baker later fell just 0.1 short of 2022 world champion Filipe Toledo in a dramatic showdown, last wave scores not dropping until both surfers were back on the shore.
He sits in a four-way share of 21st overall - 565 points shy of another four rivals at 9300 and at least 500 clear of a chasing pack, which includes legend Kelly Slater (7310).
Merewether clubmate Ryan Callinan, now ranked sixth after reaching last week's final at Bells, meets Samuel Pupo and Jacob Willcox.
The WA competition window opens on Thursday and closes next weekend (April 30).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
