Merewether's Jackson Baker drawn against Bells champion Ethan Ewing at Margaret River Pro amid battle to survive mid-season cut

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 17 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Merewether's Jackson Baker at Bells. Photo by World Surf League
TRYING to avoid the mid-season cut, Merewether's Jackson Baker faces Bells title holder Ethan Ewing and the recently crowned world junior champion in what shapes as a tough first-up assignment at the Margaret River Pro.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

