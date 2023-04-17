NEWCASTLE trainers Patrick Cleave and Rodney Ollerton both struck success at Scone on Monday while Hunter jockey Aaron Bullock landed a double.
Cleave picked up the fourth win of his career and third this season when Bullock piloted maiden winner La Vesuvius past the post in the fifth event over 1400 metres.
Ollerton scored in the last with five-year-old gelding Defiant Heart continuing a strong run of form, backing up a win and a place from Muswellbrook last month.
Bullock enjoyed another first-up winner earlier in the program, Divine Sinner breaking through for Cameron Crockett at home on the Upper Hunter track.
Taree mother-daughter team, Karen (trainer) and Madeline (jockey) Owen, combined for the third time in nine months with Seething Seb. He paid $31.40 on the TAB tote for a narrow victory on the line.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
