How did the auction unfold? Brendan: It was a rollercoaster. We had an opening bid of $1 million and it sold under the hammer for $1,289,000 but it was a battle back and forth. It got to $1,277,000 and I asked the lady who was winning to bid against herself to $1,280,000 and then we would sell. She said 'Absolutely' because the other two bidders were 100 per cent out, so we got the reserve adjusted and the auctioneer goes to knock it down and then one of the other bidders that were out placed a bid for $1,281,000. The other party went back with a bid of $1,282,000 to buy it again and the other bidder said 'OK, no, I am actually out this time' and then just as they went to knock it down again the buyers from Sydney came out of nowhere with a $5,000 increase. The Sydney couple who had just seen the home that day took it out.

