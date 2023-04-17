COMPETITION from buyers was fierce at the auction of a double-level home at Whitebridge on Saturday, with a couple from Sydney swooping in at the last minute to secure the property.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 24 Kahibah Street sold under the hammer for $1,289,000 with selling agents Anthony Di Nardo and Brendan Murgatroyd from Belle Property after 26 days on the market.
Mr Di Nardo said the property attracted plenty of interest throughout the campaign, with 101 enquiries and 42 groups through the home.
He said the region is still attracting strong interest from out-of-area buyers.
"If you look at our online listings, about 70 per cent of inquiries we get are coming from out of area," Mr Di Nardo said.
"I think normality is starting to set back in after Covid."
There were 21 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending April 16 which recorded a clearance rate of 72.7 per cent, according to CoreLogic.
We spoke with the agents about the auction and the result:
The property: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a 758 square metre block owned by the same family for more than 40 years. The home featured multiple living areas on both levels and a modern kitchen featuring a double oven, built-in coffee machine, a walk-in pantry and glossy finish. The open-plan kitchen and dining area overlooked the saltwater pool surrounded and tropical gardens via large picture windows.
The result: Anthony: The property sold under the hammer for $1,289,000.
How many registered bidders: Brendan: We had four registered parties. We originally only had two parties registered and then the night before, a Sydney buyer messaged us and our assistant agent Taylah did an hour-long tour of the house with them over Facetime. They drove up on the morning of the auction and registered five minutes after seeing the house for the first time. Just as the auction was starting another person registered, so we ended up having four bidders on the day.
Where were they from? Anthony: The buyers were a couple from Sydney and there was another bidder from Sydney and the other two registered bidders were local.
How did the auction unfold? Brendan: It was a rollercoaster. We had an opening bid of $1 million and it sold under the hammer for $1,289,000 but it was a battle back and forth. It got to $1,277,000 and I asked the lady who was winning to bid against herself to $1,280,000 and then we would sell. She said 'Absolutely' because the other two bidders were 100 per cent out, so we got the reserve adjusted and the auctioneer goes to knock it down and then one of the other bidders that were out placed a bid for $1,281,000. The other party went back with a bid of $1,282,000 to buy it again and the other bidder said 'OK, no, I am actually out this time' and then just as they went to knock it down again the buyers from Sydney came out of nowhere with a $5,000 increase. The Sydney couple who had just seen the home that day took it out.
What made this property special? Anthony: The location. Whitebridge has always appealed to buyers being close to shops and five minutes to Charlestown Square and Dudley Beach. Its close proximity to Newcastle is another factor. It is also a great family home. Suters Architects did the kitchen and some other modifications. The old sunroom had been pushed out and when you walk into the kitchen, it is all glass and looks straight across to the pool. It is great for entertaining.
Was the result a surprise? Brendan: Yes, our auction guide was $1,175,000 so achieving $1,289,000 was a very good result.
