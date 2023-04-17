Australia right to tightly restrict vaping

AGE discrimination in the workplace? I don't see it. We are probably going to have a Biden vs Trump election so you rebels who were born in the 1980s, the greenhorn generation, take comfort in the fact you still have 40 years to prepare for your chance to run the free world. Generations X, Y and 'why were you born into a climate catastrophe' will have to wait a little while longer. However, good things come to those who wait. Patience is a virtue, so it's going to be a bit of a wait before your virtues have any weight. In the meantime, get a real job.