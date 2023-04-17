THE man accused of a crime spree, including a carjacking in the Hunter, remains in custody after a court was told his solicitor is "really unwell".
Matthew John Riley did not appear in Tamworth Local Court this week, but the 32-year-old faces more than half-a-dozen offences including carjacking after alleged incidents in July, last year.
Legal Aid solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said she was acting as an agent for solicitor Gary Johnston.
"He's really unwell and can't be at court today," she told the court.
Riley has been behind bars since his highway arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop on July 13.
He is accused of stealing fuel from Dunedoo and Denman then speeding away. A police chase was allegedly sparked but called off soon after.
The police case is that Riley forced a man and his teenage son out of a sedan at Murrurundi with a machete, before trying to start it himself.
He's alleged to have continued up the New England Highway as police officers were deployed to the area, tracking Riley to the truck stop. The highway was closed during the police operation.
Ms McAuliffe said there was an application which "I understand it's by consent" for the matter to be adjourned.
Solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Max Dixon confirmed "there are two matters before the court today".
The charges have previously been confirmed by the DPP and pleas were expected but the defence and Crown are still locked in negotiations.
"I understand the case conference has been held, the parties are still finalising possible facts," Mr Dixon said.
When asked if Riley was bail refused and should be called, Ms McAuliffe said he was not required.
"He understands the situation and doesn't wish to appear today," she told the court.
Riley made no bid for bail in court and it was formally refused by magistrate Brett Thomas who adjourned the charges to the end of the month.
In January, the DPP confirmed charges against Riley of aggravated assault with the intent to take and drive a vehicle while armed; as well as two counts of police pursuit.
He's also accused of using an offensive weapon with the intent to commit an indictable offence; driving a vehicle taken without consent; and two larceny-related charges.
Further charges are listed on court papers as related or back-ups offences.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
