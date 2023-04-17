I'm scared and I don't know what else to do. What choice do people like me who are terrified for our future have left but civil disobedience? You can try to tell me that this is not the right way to advocate for change, but so many historical social movements we take for granted now (civil rights, women's suffrage, the 40-hour work week) in their time were criticised as disruptive, radical, extreme and not the "right" way to protest.

