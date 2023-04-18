AN Upper Hunter man who challenged himself to run an entire marathon while pushing a lawn mower has raised more than $6000 for a mental health support service.
Daniel Robinson covered 42km in the Newcastle Marathon on Sunday while pushing an iconic Victa mower.
"I wanted to do something that touched home with people," the 25-year-old told Topics last week.
"Youth mental health is a big issue at the moment, and if I can do something a bit stupid that is going to raise money for a good cause, this will make it all worth while."
So far, he has raised $6378 for Headspace. People can still donate online at fundraising.headspace.org.au/fundraisers/tomaree12/newrun-mowathon
AMY Newton is on a mission for self-improvement and has a strong desire to inspire other women to be the best versions of themselves.
That's why the 22-year-old has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition.
Ms Newton entered the contest, which is the new version of the Maitland Showgirl quest, last year and found a fresh level of confidence.
She says public speaking can be an anxious experience, but it's something she is determined to conquer.
"I want to learn more about the Maitland community, and I want to have the confidence to inspire more young women to have confidence in themselves and to be a role model for young women," she said.
Ms Newton is studying at TAFE to become a student support officer - a reflection of her passion for education and children.
When she isn't studying, she works part-time at Williams shoe store at Stockland, Greenhills.
THE entrant who is named the 2023 Maitland Young Woman will have two titles during her 12-month reign - Maitland Young Woman and Miss Maitland. Both are youth ambassador roles.
The Maitland Young Woman title replaces the Maitland Showgirl competition, which was part of the Sydney Royal Showgirl competition. The Maitland Young Woman winner competes at the zone final for the chance to earn a spot in the state final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The new version was implemented last year. Jaslyn Walters was the first to hold the title.
The Miss Maitland role, which is sponsored by Maitland Business Chamber, is a hyper-local role that opens the door to networking with city businesses and Maitland's most influential people.
Entrants will complete two rounds of judging before the winner is announced.
Entries close April 24. Women aged between 18 and 25 can enter. Visit matilandshowground.org for more information.
