Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Topics: Mowathon man crosses finish line and Amy Newton promotes Maitland Young Woman competition title

Updated April 18 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Mowathon man crosses finish line

AN Upper Hunter man who challenged himself to run an entire marathon while pushing a lawn mower has raised more than $6000 for a mental health support service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.