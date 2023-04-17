Cessnock councillor Ian Olsen is facing his fifth code-of-conduct censure in 18 months over undisclosed comments he made on social media and in meetings.
The independent councillor wrote on Facebook on Sunday that each of the alleged code-of-conduct breaches had cost about $35,000 to investigate.
"I know most complaints are people being offended by my Facebook or comments in meetings," the 2021 mayoral candidate wrote.
"Funny thing is every complaint is kept confidential so you don't know what I did or why someone is offended."
Cr Olsen told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that he was the victim of a "vendetta" by his political opponents.
"It's a form of bullying and harassment to shut me down because I've got different opinions to what the majority have," he said.
His Cessnock councillor Facebook page includes criticism of mayor Jay Suvaal and the council's general manager and planning director.
In February he re-posted an email exchange with a council employee because "a staff member could still read his name so I have blacked it out a bit more".
"Hopefully they aren't offended now. I don't want staff to be upset," he wrote.
It is not clear if the latest code-of-conduct complaint relates to any of these posts.
Cr Olsen's Facebook page also includes community news, memes promoting free speech and plugs for his son's real estate business.
The council will move into confidential session on Wednesday to consider an investigator's report into the latest complaint.
The meeting agenda says the investigation report includes a "recommendation for formal censure", which would be Cr Olsen's fifth since the 2021 election.
The censure motions are largely symbolic as the council does not have the power to suspend or otherwise penalise a councillor, but each has been passed on to the Office of Local Government for potential investigation.
The OLG has not taken action in relation to Cr Olsen's previous censures.
All councillors are forbidden from discussing the details of code-of-conduct matters or investigations under the state's local government model code of conduct.
Cr Suvaal said independent reviewers investigated code-of-conduct complaints to "ensure procedural fairness for all parties" and to avoid political interference.
"The outcome and resolution of council will be reported publicly during the council meeting," he said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.