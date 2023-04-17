THE MAN accused of a violent stabbing at Broadmeadow train station on Friday that left a man in his 30s hospitalised has fronted court for the first time.
Zac Rolls-Fitzgerald, 25, did not make an application for bail in Newcastle Local Court on Monday.
The court heard his case is expected to be taken over by the state's prosecution authority, the Director of Public Prosecutions, or DPP.
Rolls-Fitzgerald faces a serious charge of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm; resisting a police officer in the execution of duty and possession of a prohibited drug.
The 25-year-old did not enter any pleas to the charges against him in court on Monday.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene at Broadmeadow train station about 10:15am on Friday after reports a man had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.
When NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived they began to treat the man's wound at the scene before taking him to John Hunter Hospital where he was last reported to be in a stable condition.
A second man was pepper-sprayed outside the station and taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment under police guard.
It's unclear what the second man's relationship, if any, to Rolls-Fitzgerald and the alleged attack is.
Officers set up a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack at the train station on Friday.
At the time, police called on members of the public to provide any information about what the events that led up to the man in his 30s suffering a stab wound.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham adjourned the matter for eight weeks on Monday to give both parties time to prepare their cases, ordering Rolls-Fitzgerald to return to court in June.
Rolls-Fitzgerald remains in custody and will appear via audio-visual link on the next occasion.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.