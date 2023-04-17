NEWCASTLE architect Debra McKendry-Hunt has listed her Federation-style Bar Beach home for sale.
A price guide is available on request however, listing agent Natalie Tonks from PRD Presence said she expects the property to fetch between $3.2 million and $3.5 million.
Renowned for her modern architectural residential designs, Debra said she was drawn to the character of the 1918 single-level home at 315 Darby Street when she purchased it five years ago.
"I've always liked old houses, even though I design modern houses," Debra said.
"I've also done quite a bit of work on old houses and with a home like this I think, 'Wow, it's 105 years old' and it's incredible that it's not only still standing but it's in good order.
"It's amazing to think that a building can stand in such an environment for a long period and stand the test of time."
Debra, who launched her own award-winning practice, McKendry Hunt Architects, in January 2002, said the location was also appealing.
The property is positioned at the Bar Beach end of Darby Street, located a short stroll from the beach, Empire Park and The Junction.
"The location was the main appeal that drew us in when we bought the home," she said.
"We love being near The Junction and the beach. It's just so convenient and we can walk to anywhere when we go out in town."
The red brick facade is classic Federation style.
Period elements retained throughout the home include ornate horsehair plaster ceilings, an ornamental fireplace, intricate fretwork, timber floors, original doors and hardware, and original windows.
There is also an abundance of storage space - an element that older homes tend to lack.
Despite its age, the home is generous in size with four bedrooms (including two with ensuites), three bathrooms, a formal loungeroom, as well as an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area that was added to the rear of the home as an extension around 20 years ago.
The extension includes an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area which fuses modern and classic design.
The kitchen features curved cabinetry by Nadin West Joinery with a marble-wrapped island bench, a marble-tiled splash back, an induction and gas cooktop and an integrated fridge and dishwasher.
"When I added the new kitchen and the bathrooms, they're both unashamedly modern," she said.
"It's not trying to be an old-world kitchen, it's not trying to be a Hamptons-style kitchen, it is a very minimalist and sort of streamlined aesthetic.
"There was a deliberate contrast.
"A small detail like having curved joinery just makes such a difference to the way the kitchen relates to the rest of the house.
"If that had been a 90-degree corner, I just think it wouldn't have flowed."
The open-plan kitchen, living and dining space flows out to the backyard which includes a cabana and a 9 x 4.5metre pool with a Sunbrella swivel umbrella for shade.
Other features include a single garage with overhead storage, solar panels and zoned ducted air conditioning.
The home is open for inspection by appointment.
"We have had a lot of inquiry since it went live last week," Mrs Tonks said.
"It has a beautiful north-east facing backyard and whilst it is a period home, it is up-to-date with modern use with lots of storage space.
"It has separate living areas and two bedrooms with ensuites which in a period home isn't usually the case unless it has been fully gutted."
The median house value in Bar Beach is $1.84 million, according to CoreLogic.
