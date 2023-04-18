Newcastle Herald
Reserve release charts the excellence of Margaret River cabernet sauvignon stars Gralyn Estate

By John Lewis
April 19 2023 - 5:00am
Gralyn Estate owners Scott and Annette Baxter in their Margaret River vineyard with the three vertical tasting museum Reserve cabernet sauvignons.
I BELIEVE brands like Moss Wood, Vasse Felix, Leeuwin Estate, Cullen and Cape Mentelle affirm Margaret River's primacy among Australian cabernet sauvignons - and Annette and Scott Baxter's Gralyn Estate can be added to the list.

