This month I've had further evidence of Gralyn's cabernet sauvignon excellence with a museum vertical release of the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Reserves. Annette and Scott have a six-bottle pack of two bottles of each vintage for $600 and single-bottle sales of the 2013 and 2014 for $180 and the 2015 for $130 from gralyn.com.au and the Wilyabrup cellar door.