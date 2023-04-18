I BELIEVE brands like Moss Wood, Vasse Felix, Leeuwin Estate, Cullen and Cape Mentelle affirm Margaret River's primacy among Australian cabernet sauvignons - and Annette and Scott Baxter's Gralyn Estate can be added to the list.
My tastings have greatly impressed and the current-release $120 Gralyn Estate 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon won a gold medal in the 2022 London Wine Competition (LWC) and I gave it a five-star review in May last year.
In the same LWC judging attracting 1300 entries from 36 countries, the fortified solera Gralyn Artizan Rare Muscat was crowned wine of the year. Made from muscat grapes bought in from a long-term grower, it's currently available at $120 a 375ml bottle.
This month I've had further evidence of Gralyn's cabernet sauvignon excellence with a museum vertical release of the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Reserves. Annette and Scott have a six-bottle pack of two bottles of each vintage for $600 and single-bottle sales of the 2013 and 2014 for $180 and the 2015 for $130 from gralyn.com.au and the Wilyabrup cellar door.
The Gralyn story began with Capel dairy farmer Graham Hutton and his wife Merilyn, a Busselton High School home economics teacher originally from Perth.
In 1968 they bought a 230-hectare Wilyabrup bushland site, which they cleared, fenced and planted to pasture for beef cattle farming.
In the 1970s that was hit by poor cattle prices and they decided in 1973 to diversify with a 4.5-hectare vineyard which they called Gralyn - a combination of their first names.
It was a venture inspired by the success of wines from the neighbouring Cullen, Moss Wood and Vasse Felix vineyards and tasting 1973 Margaret River cabernets demonstrating that Wilyabrup grapes were of special quality and flavour.
The pair became self-taught viticulturists, winemakers and marketers, with Graham splitting the vineyard's 1800 posts and strainers from on-site Jarrah trees, then building a winery and in 1978 opening Margaret River's first cellar door.
Graham and Merilyn retired in 2018, handing the wine, farming and cattle and sheep grazing business to their daughter Annette and husband Scott Baxter.
Annette, who worked with her parents from Gralyn's early days, and Scott are joint viticulturalists and winemakers and have bolstering the fortified solera program and increased plantings to 10 hectares with clones of chardonnay, heritage cabernet sauvignon and shiraz clones and the rare-in-Margaret River brown muscat.
WHAT a delight this Gralyn Estate 2013 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2014 and 2015 flagships are. The 13.2% alcohol 2013 is purple-tinted crimson and has scents of violets. The front palate shows vibrant blackcurrant flavour, the middle palate Maraschino cherry, cranberry, black pepper and mocha oak and a finish of earthy tannins.
PRICE: $180.
DRINK WITH: coq au vin.
AGEING: nine years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
WITH 13.7% alcohol and shining bright garnet in the glass, the Gralyn Estate 2014 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon has berry pastille aromas and expressive cassis front palate flavour. The middle palate introduces mulberry, bramble jelly, licorice and savoury oak characters and chalky tannins play at the finish.
PRICE: $180.
DRINK WITH: rare roast rack of lamb in red wine glaze.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
THIS splendid Gralyn Estate 2015 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon has 13.3% alcohol and glows deep purple. The nose displays potpourri scents, the front palate beguiling, ripe blackberry flavour and the middle palate raspberry, Satsuma plum, olive and cedary oak elements. Minty tannins and persistent berry fruit meld at the finish.
PRICE: $130.
DRINK WITH: lamb shanks cacciatore.
AGEING: 12 years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
